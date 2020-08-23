Some do not grasp how democracy works

St. Lawrence County Board Chairman Joseph Lightfoot doesn’t seem to understand how democracy works here in America. The people vote for their representatives, and only the voters or the elected representatives can remove a duly elected legislator from office. The Board of Ethics has no elected membership and has no authority to remove elected representatives.
This is now the third legislator who has run afoul of the Ethics Board, and I am of the opinion that Mr. Lightfoot is more than happy with the results. And in this last case he was the instigator of the ethics review.
Nance Arquiett and Henry Leader should not have resigned, and I sent them as well as Mr. Lightfoot an email detailing my opinion. Unfortunately, their email had been closed out before I sent the message. Margaret Haggard is correct in stating that Mr. Lightfoot is not her supervisor. The only ones to whom she is accountable are the voters in her district.
Even though he is a lawyer, it seems that Stephen Button doesn’t understand how democracy works either. He told the board that Mr. Lightfoot has supervisory authority over all of the legislators. That means that Mr. Lightfoot has control over the representatives whom the voters have put on the board.
I’m pretty sure that is not how our democracy is supposed to work at all. If Mr. Button doesn’t understand democracy any better than this, perhaps he shouldn’t be our county attorney. And if Mr. Lightfoot believes he controls all of the legislators, perhaps the voters of his district should vote him out of office. I wonder if perhaps he has been on the County Board too long and the power has gone to his head.
John Pratt
Gouverneur
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.