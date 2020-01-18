Gov. Andrew Cuomo has recently shown his affection for criminals with his new bail reform law, and we have already seen its negative effects. What we do not see publicly is the damage he has done to the employees who work behind the walls in the state Department of Corrections.
The governor on his own signed an executive order limiting the use of, as he calls it, “solitary confinement.” First off, New York does not have solitary confinement. Inmates placed in special housing are afforded more programs and services than those in general population. This is just him trying to placate to his constituents.
The individuals placed in special housing are there because they cannot follow the rules of the agency and facility. It would only reason that some of those in society who cannot follow rules and laws of the land that landed them in jail would also violate individuals and laws in prison.
To not be able to remove criminals from the public places the public at risk. The same holds true in prison. If you cannot remove an individual from general population or to limit the time of removal, this gives the criminals power and rewards their unruly behavior.
Is this what we expect from the leader of the state’s executive branch? If we die in the line of duty, I would ask that the governor be a pall bearer to let us down one more time.
Vinny Blasio
Lake View
