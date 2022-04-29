Split NY21 at St. Lawrence/Franklin border

This week’s decision by the state Court of Appeals yields the opportunity to execute redistricting in an equitable manner. In previous letters, I have urged those responsible to start the process by splitting the 21st Congressional District in half, north to south, using the border between St. Lawrence and Franklin counties as the starting point. I do so again.
The 21st District is vastly larger than other districts and it is difficult to traverse east to west. Both factors result in uneven and, in some areas, nonexistent representation. Splitting the district would allow the congressional representatives for the resultant halves to utilize interstate highways U.S. 81 and U.S. 87 to provide effective service to the region.
It also should be pointed out that the recently proposed 21st District is structured to heavily favor one party. It is just as unfairly gerrymandered as those that favor the Democrats.
Let us start afresh.
Brett W. Thacher
Canton
