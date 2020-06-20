Ray Ciccarelli says he is quitting NASCAR because, “I have the right to not spend my own money to participate in a sport that’s now getting involved in politics.” What he is missing is that NASCAR and all the other sports enterprises have been “getting involved in politics” ever since they started engaging in flag ceremonies, playing the national anthem, fly overs, etc.
All these pro sports venues are really private enterprise with no direct relationship to our politics or nation, but they have chosen to engage in displays that attract participants and an audience around national pride. Unfortunately, when it comes to things like the Confederate battle flag and denying the constitutional right of peaceful protest, it excludes whole segments of people who are also citizens. Ideally, in my opinion, all these sports should dispense with flag ceremonies, anthems, etc. and just do their thing as a human activity.
James Bullard
Potsdam
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.