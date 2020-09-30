St. Lawrence County Legislator Margaret G. Haggard of Potsdam, who represents District 10, is the Democratic candidate for this seat on the County Board of Legislators. She says that if elected, she will abstain and not participate in votes and discussions about the county’s Department of Social Services where her husband, David Haggard, works.
Legally, that’s a wise decision as her conflict of interest is blatant and obvious. After all, more than 50 percent of the county’s budget is dedicated to Social Services. Additionally, most of the county’s several hundred employees work in this department.
However, for the voters and residents of District 10, it seems that Mrs. Haggard’s decision means she will only be able to fulfill a portion of her responsibilities should she be elected. Thankfully, those voters have another choice on Election Day.
I recently met Brenda Spurbeck, a candidate for District 10, who can be found on the Republican, Conservative and Independent lines of the ballot. Brenda is bright, capable, well educated and professional. She understands the important role of government in our lives, but she also knows that too much government can be costly, inefficient and interfere in people’s business.
Ms. Spurbeck’s 25 years of experience as a health care professional on several levels has demonstrated her ability to cooperate and collaborate with her colleagues for the best possible outcomes. Her interest lies in serving District 10 by listening to constituents, improving roads and bridges, and ensuring Potsdam gets its fair share of sales tax distribution.
So the choice in District 10 is clear: You can vote for the candidate who is forced to sit out of many discussions and votes that will impact you because her husband receives salary and benefits from St. Lawrence County taxpayers or you can choose to vote for Brenda Spurbeck to ensure that you are fully represented in the major discussions and votes that will affect you and your families for years to come.
If I were you, I’d want Brenda Spurbeck to be my fully represented voice. I would choose her as my legislator.
Joseph Gray
Massena
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.