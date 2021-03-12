St. Joseph’s Home provides excellent care

My husband, Jackson Francisco, is a disabled veteran recovering from a massive stroke that he suffered four years ago.
He has been a resident at St. Joseph’s Home in Ogdensburg for more than a year now.
Prior to that, he had extensive stays in several hospitals, nursing homes and rehab centers in Vermont and Massachusetts.
St. Joe’s is clearly exceptional, and Jackson and I want to share with our community the reasons we feel this way.
Jackson and I have not been able to see each other very much since the pandemic began, but St. Joseph’s staff have done all they can to help us stay connected.
We are able to share phone and FaceTime video calls whenever we wish, aided by the activities staff, and we had window visits while the weather cooperated.
The facility’s staffers continue to come up with unique ways for scheduled, in-person visits while still meeting state guidelines.
Their communication to families has been consistently clear and transparent.
Members of the team send daily or weekly memos describing the guidelines and keeping us up to date on internal challenges and successes.
They are always available and willing to answer questions and provide assurance that our loved ones are being cared for in a professional and loving manner, which I also know from my interactions there and from my husband himself.
We have personally seen administrators willing to jump in and do any task needed if staffing is short with even the director managing the front desk and helping with nursing or manual duties.
The loving and personalized care and attention to detail, the communication with families and loved ones, the health protocols and the camaraderie among the staff have instilled in our family a sense of trust and optimism.
It is an outstanding feat that they kept people safe until all were vaccinated this past month — this team has definitely gone above and beyond the call of duty.
We thank everyone at St. Joe’s for the wonderful environment of healing that they provide to elders and veterans and for the peace of mind that you have given us.
We know that it takes courage and compassion to maintain strict safety measures over many difficult months and against all odds, and we are so grateful for everything you have done for our family.
Deborah Massell
Potsdam
