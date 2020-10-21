St. Lawrence Republicans look for support

The St. Lawrence Republican County Committee worked very hard last winter to recruit respected, qualified individuals to run for public office. Registered Republicans put our candidates on the November 2020 ballot by carrying petitions, holding caucuses or by voting in the primary election process — all against the challenges presented by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
At the top of the ticket, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence need our support and our vote.
Seeking re-election are U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, 21st Congressional District, and state Sens. Joe Griffo, 47th District, and Patty Ritchie, 48th District. Newcomer Dan Stec is running for the Senate seat in the 45th District vacated by the retirement of state Sen. Betty Little. In the state Assembly, Assemblymen Mark Walczyk, 116th District; Ken Blankenbush, 117th District; and Robert Smullen, 118th District, are running for re-election.
Greg Storie has campaigned tirelessly across St. Lawrence for County Court judge. “Greg is a serious [lawyer] who is ready to apply his experience and depth of knowledge to his work for the [residents] of St. Lawrence County,” Joe Gray, former Massena town supervisor, wrote recently.
There are special elections in three of our county legislative districts: District 5, towns of Gouverneur and Depeyster, Harry A Smithers II, a successful Gouverneur businessman; District 10, Potsdam Election Districts 5 and 6, Brenda Spurbeck, an experienced medical provider of 25 years; and District 11, Potsdam Election Districts 4 and 7 and the town of Stockholm, Chad Colbert, who operates his own financial planning office and teaches at Clarkson University. All three candidates have attended County Board of Legislators meetings, becoming familiar with issues facing the county and have reached out to their constituents to hear what the issues are relative to each district.
Lastly, some towns may have elections for town clerk, town council, and/or town justice; some villages may have elections for village trustee and/or village justice. The city of Ogdensburg has a City Court judge candidate in Republican Ramona Breen. Check your ballot carefully.
Voters have three options for casting their votes in the 2020 election: Vote on Election Day, Nov. 3, between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. at your designated polling site; vote in person at the Board of Elections Office, second floor, 80 State Highway 310 in Canton, beginning Saturday, Oct. 24, to Sunday, Nov. 1; and request and file an absentee ballot.
Our Republican candidates support our core values of protecting the rights of the individual, fiscal conservatism and minimal government regulations on family and business values. All our candidates would appreciate your vote.
Thank you!
Nancy Martin
Madrid
The writer is chairwoman of the St. Lawrence Republican County Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.