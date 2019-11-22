St. Lawrence River necessary tool for world

Once again, I am listening to the gaggle of John Peach on local TV.
He now wants to stop shipping along the St. Lawrence Seaway on Dec. 1.
Mr. Peach (executive director of Save the River) may be having a brain freeze. Every month of shipping is vital to the shipping companies.
The St. Lawrence River is a paradise but also a necessary tool for the United States, Canada and much of the world.
Once again, Save the River should review its objectives as many are outdated.
Jim Tousant
Alexandria Bay
