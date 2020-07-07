Save the River recently sent this call to action to our members and followers asking them to contact state Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos to begin enforcing the single-use plastic bag ban:
“Save the River, Upper St. Lawrence Riverkeeper, is urging NYSDEC Commissioner Basil Seggos to immediately begin the enforcement of New York’s single-use plastic bag ban.
“This very important piece of Gov. Cuomo’s environmental legislation put New York state in the forefront of the initiative to clean up a significant source of plastic pollution. Single-use plastic bags clog our beautiful waterways and breakdown into microplastics. This legislation needs to be enforced now before further damage is done to the environment.
Save the River understood the COVID-19 reason for the initial delay on the enforcement of the ban. However, now that several months have passed and alternatives to single-use plastic bags are available — such as paper bags or reusable bags packed by shoppers — the delay needs to be put aside. The well-documented damage to birds, fish and humans caused by single-use plastic bags should not be allowed to continue another day.”
Please take a few minutes to email or write Commissioner Seggos and your state legislators, asking them to begin to enforce this important piece of environmental legislation.
John Peach
Clayton
The writer is executive director of Save the River.
