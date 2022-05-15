State GOP refuses to get over election losses

Remember when the 2017 Women’s March became the largest single-day protest in American history; all those women in cute pussy cat hats outraged over the presidential election of a verifiably sexist Donald Trump? The Republican response was: Get over it.
Yet when the courts declared that Trump lost the 2020 election to President Joe Biden, Republicans refused to get over it. And the state Republican Party (being equally sore losers) whined that in the 2020 elections, the Democrat supermajority in the state Assembly increased from 103 Democrat seats to 106 (vs. 43 Republican seats). While in the state Senate, the Democrats gained three seats to further their 43-20 majority.
And in Trumpian fashion, the state Republican Party ran to the courts to cry foul play when the redistricting maps were drawn based on the state constitution gerrymandering requirements to create districts that “consist of contiguous territory.” And in Trumpian fashion, they attack, accusing the Democrats of corruption and abuse of power because, well, that’s what Republicans do when Democrats present certifiable documentation that doesn’t favor them.
The recent state Court of Appeals ruling to re-examine and redraw legislative districts in the state is a shot in the dark like most gambits Republicans are making these days. At this point, the state Republican Party won’t turn a majority if a few slight adjustments are made in the legislative mapping any more than former President Trump can close the 7 million vote gap he wishes didn’t exist.
Martha Hodges
Massena
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.