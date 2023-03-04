State law seeks to curtail online hate speech

Incendiary language, whether in the media or on the internet, is creating undue chaos and stress in our nation. Yet we’re told that hate speech is a constitutional right we must respect.

Those who use the media to fuel negative emotions such as Donald Trump, Elise Stefanik, seditionists, QAnon followers, right wing militia, neo-Nazis, NRA activists and radical Republicans certainly don’t care whom they hurt. Extremists are quite willing to be socially irresponsible when spreading lies, innuendos and rumors.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.