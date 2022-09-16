State lawmakers not using common sense

As I read the Sept. 3 edition of the Watertown Daily Times, I had to wonder about the state Legislature’s level of common sense and lack of foresight.

I read no less than two articles that dealt with confusion concerning two recently passed laws. It made me wonder who it is we are sending to Albany to do our bidding.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.