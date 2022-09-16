State lawmakers not using common sense

As I read the Sept. 3 edition of the Watertown Daily Times, I had to wonder about the state Legislature’s level of common sense and lack of foresight.
I read no less than two articles that dealt with confusion concerning two recently passed laws. It made me wonder who it is we are sending to Albany to do our bidding.
One article concerned whippits, which I had never heard about. Apparently, the law was supposed to ban children (less than 21 years of age) from buying small containers containing nitrous oxide (laughing gas), but it was not clear if this same class of people could purchase whipped cream. I agree wholeheartedly with keeping nitrous oxide out of the hands of anyone using this substance to get a high but the law should have been written so it was explicitly clear and apparently it was not.
The second article concerned the special session of the Legislature’s passing of a plethora of new gun laws in a purely politically motivated action. The rushed legislation has created more questions than answers. Fortunately, they will be overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Anyone who is not familiar with this new gun law should try to educate themselves. But so far there is so much confusion and lack of a clear interpretation that neither the legislators who wrote it, Gov. Kathy Hochul nor state Attorney General Letitia James can give a straightforward answer to the many questions this law has raised.
I have been involved in the criminal justice system as a former state trooper and town justice, and I doubt that many of these laws will ever be enforced or prosecuted. They are weak at best.
It was the same story when this body of lawmakers drew their redistricting maps. This was overturned and cost many local governments many thousands of dollars to run extra primaries.
Purely politically motivated or plain and simply ineptness? I do not know about you, but I am real tired of the whole political landscape. It is time that our representatives (at all levels) represent us and not their own interests.
I implore all of you to get out and vote and try to discern who truly has more than just their own political interests at heart. Use your common sense because they don’t.
