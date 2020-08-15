State Legislature needs to reassert control

We are writing to express our deep concerns about the current state of emergency in New York and the continuing suspension of normal government and legislative processes.
Since Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency on March 7, we taxpaying residents of New York have essentially been subject to one-man rule with little legislative participation or oversight of the executive branch.
Under his emergency powers, the governor has taken it upon himself to create dozens of new laws and modify or suspend dozens more existing laws without any significant legislative input or deliberations.
While the vesting of such broad emergency powers in the governor’s office may have been an appropriate initial response to the novel coronavirus epidemic, the crisis period has passed for New York, and we are well into the phased restart of routine business.
The time for the state Legislature to end the governor’s emergency authority is long past due.
It is time for New York to return to a normal governmental process and the proper separation of power and authority among the three branches.
It is time for the Legislature to return to session and take up the enormously challenging business ahead, e.g., the $13 billion budget deficit.
We urge the leadership of the state Senate and Assembly to go back to work and rescind the governor’s excessive emergency authority.
We already have one of the most expensive state governments in the nation.
It’s doubly frustrating to bear the burden of such high taxes while the Legislature sits on the sidelines and we are subjected to what amounts to autocratic, one-man rule.
Charles and Dolores Miller
Pierrepont Manor
