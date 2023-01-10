State must be aggressive on climate change

The Watertown Daily Times editorial from Dec. 30 about the Climate Action Council’s scoping plan (Our View, “Power failure: Climate leaders’ plan ignores costs, lack of energy resources”) is disappointing. Calling its requirements for all-electric power sources “overly aggressive,” the editorial relies upon an analysis by the conservative Empire Center for Public Policy, which has ties to foundations supported by fossil fuel interests.
The editorial offers the usual lip service to the need for “decisive action on climate change” but delivers a one-sided critique of heat pump technology and no alternative solutions. Let’s look at the facts. A recent study by the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy explains that air- and ground-source heat pumps are the most economical replacement for gas and other fossil fuel systems, “even in very cold climates.” They are more efficient than most other systems and cheaper to operate over the lifetime of the equipment. They can be more expensive, but federal and state subsidies have made them affordable for many Americans — and even free, in some cases.
