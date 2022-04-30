State must pass end-of-life legislation now

I am writing in support of the New York State Medical Aid in Dying Act (A4321A/S6471), which is before the Health Committee. I support this bill for many reasons, but the main one is that I watched a dear friend die a horrible and painful death two years ago.
The memories of that will never leave me. She wanted this option, but it was not available.
The act (for more information, go to compassionandchoices.org/in-your-state/new-york) has been before the state Legislature for more than six years, and it is way overdue to be passed. Both my friend and far too many other terminally ill New Yorkers have suffered while lawmakers have failed to act. They have the chance to act now, stop needless suffering and provide this compassionate dying option.
There are about six weeks left in this legislative session. Please contact your legislators and urge them as strongly as you can to pass this bill now. Why should terminally ill New Yorkers suffer when our neighbors in New Jersey and Vermont (and eight other states) have this compassionate end-of-life option?
Silas Kramer
Hermon
