My father, Thomas F. Greene, a 97-year-old World War II veteran, has resided at Glendale Nursing Home in Schenectady County for several years. He has been an incredible father and friend to my three sisters and me. We visited frequently to ensure he had the right level of care, stimulation and a hug and kiss from people that love him.
With the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the state has locked down facilities such as Glendale. Despite best efforts of the facility’s staff, many of the nursing home residents are essentially in a form of solitary confinement with a deep longing to see family members. We have watched the unintended consequences of these safety measures via FaceTime calls with my father. We end each of these calls in a stream of tears as we observe the day to day degradation of my father’s health as a result of isolation and loneliness.
Given the state restrictions, it is unlikely we will see him for many more months. We fear he may die as a result of the very protections put in place to safeguard his health.
Visitation protocols require residents and staff to be without coronavirus infection for 28 days. This is a difficult burden when cases are isolated. The result is a potential indefinite visitation ban. We know that with outdoor visitation, social distancing and wearing of masks, coronavirus transmission risk is virtually nil.
We urge you to reconsider visitation rules and reduce the without coronavirus infection waiting period from 28 to 14 days consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quarantine protocols. The revisions should also require nursing homes to make “safe space”
John Greene
Niskayuna
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.