Earlier this month, Tupper Lake resident Ray Stark wrote a powerful plea to the state Legislature to pass Medical Aid in Dying Act, perhaps before his imminent death.
He lies, suffering, in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs hospital “just waiting for the ax to fall.”
In the nearby states of Vermont and New Jersey (and eight others), he would not have to suffer needlessly because they have laws permitting a mentally capable adult with six months or less to live to request a prescription medicine they can take to die peacefully.
These laws do not require anyone to do anything.
The patient makes the request voluntarily and takes the medicine when the time is right.
My sister used the Vermont law to end her life in peace and love in 2015. Unlike those waiting in pain to die, like Ray, “when the ax falls,” she could decide when she was ready.
Surrounding the hospital bed in her own living room, her daughter, sons, sister, best friend and pastor toasted her, telling her how much we loved her.
Our grieving is mixed with admiration for her determination and her courage and with pride that we, as a family, came together to honor her decision and support her.
Like Ray, I urge the state Legislature to pass Medical Aid in Dying.
This week in the north country, Compassion and Choices will lead programs on end-of-life choices and what it will take to make New York the next state to authorize this compassionate option.
The programs will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, in the First Presbyterian Great Hall in Saranac Lake, at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Canton Unitarian Universalist Church and at noon Friday In the Plattsburgh United Methodist Church.
