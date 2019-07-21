I recently bought $30.32 in gas from a large gas station on Route 365 near the New York state Thruway using my credit card.
When I got home, I discovered that my card was charged $100! This charge is in the “Pending Charges” category of my credit card, and I have requested an alert if and when it is posted.
To me, this is a deceptive and deceitful business practice. Perhaps they are ensuring that I didn’t abscond with extra gas or something. There was no notice on or near the pump that this would happen. I am hoping that the $69.68 they have taken, or threatened to take from me, will be restored. But with no established assurance or communication about this from this gas station, how do I know for sure?
It seems to me that this new practice by some gas stations borders on theft (that money is not available to me until they release it), and I think it is worthy of investigations by media and legal authorities.
Peggy Spencer Behrendt
Cold Brook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.