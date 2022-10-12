I am writing this letter in support of Sen. Dan Stec as representative of the newly aligned state Senate District 45.
This newly formed district is a result of the redistricting that occurred earlier this year, which not only includes the southern towns he now represents but will include many towns in the northern part of St. Lawrence County such as Massena, Louisville, Canton, Potsdam, Norfolk, Waddington and several others.
I had the opportunity to meet Sen. Stec this summer and was very impressed with his personality, background and overall knowledge of the issues facing our county.
We discussed my concerns of the increasing rate of crime and drugs infiltrating our small communities and having a direct affect on our youths.
We talked about the increasing prices of groceries, home heating fuel and gas prices.
Sen. Stec is not new to the north country, having graduated from Clarkson University with a degree in chemical engineering and then went on to serve our country by spending eight years in the U.S. Navy.
In addition, he has held the position of state assemblyman and currently as a state senator, which affords him a strong working knowledge of the issues affecting our county as well as the challenges of working in Albany.
Sen. Stec is a strong supporter of the Second Amendment, having voted against the sweeping gun law legislation passed in July.
He understands the new law was a clear violation of the U.S. Constitution and that the overreaching provisions confused the public.
Sen. Stec also opposes the proposal by the state Farm Laborers Wage Board to lower the overtime threshold for farm workers from 60 to 40 hours per week.
He understands the hardships family-owned farms are going through trying to recover from the novel coronavirus pandemic while still operating on a tight budget.
These are among many tough issues facing the north country, but they are worth fighting for.
I have no doubt Sen. Stec will fight for them as well.
We all have important decisions to make on Nov. 8 regarding whom we will vote for.
Take the time to do the research, ask the important questions of the candidates and decide whose beliefs align with your own — and then make sure to vote.
