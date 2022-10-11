Stec has been a strong voice for us in NNY

It’s my pleasure to write and endorse Dan Stec for re-election to the state Senate.

Dan is a north country native, husband, father and veteran whom I have had the privilege of knowing and working with in the state Legislature for a number of years. Throughout that time, I have been proud to partner with him on key issues critical to our region — everything from support for our schools and hospitals to expanding broadband service to better connect upstate New York.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.