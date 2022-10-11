Stec has been a strong voice for us in NNY

It’s my pleasure to write and endorse Dan Stec for re-election to the state Senate.
Dan is a north country native, husband, father and veteran whom I have had the privilege of knowing and working with in the state Legislature for a number of years. Throughout that time, I have been proud to partner with him on key issues critical to our region — everything from support for our schools and hospitals to expanding broadband service to better connect upstate New York.
Public service is Dan’s passion. As a veteran, he was proud to serve this great nation. His involvement in local government helped lay the groundwork for him to be an effective legislator on the state level and today, he has been — and will continue to be — a strong voice for the people of the north country.
I consider myself lucky to call Dan both a colleague and a friend. He knows what it takes to be an excellent representative — a strong work ethic, willingness to listen and to be a voice for all.
Now more than ever, we need people who possess these qualities in state government. That’s why as Election Day approaches, I am encouraging voters to cast their ballot in support of Dan Stec for New York state Senate.
The writer represents the state Senate’s 48th District.
