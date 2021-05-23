Stec is silent on Medical Aid in Dying bill

On May 7, a group of local health professionals and other interested parties had arranged to have a half-hour discussion with state Sen. Daniel Stec, R-Queensbury, about the Medical Aid in Dying legislation, which continues to languish in both houses of the state Legislature. This bill is modeled after Oregon’s Death with Dignity Act enacted in 1997 and since has been adopted by nine other states and the District of Columbia.
It would allow New Yorkers with mental capacity, a terminal illness (verified by two doctors) and a prognosis of less than six months to live the ability to request a prescription for medication from their physician to take (or not) to peacefully end their lives should suffering become unbearable. The legislation has numerous safeguards and protections, and there have been no instances of abuse or coercion in the 60-plus state years of experience.
The group had contacted senator’s office, and a Zoom meeting was arranged. He selected the date and time. Four members of the group had carefully prepared presentations and were poised to answer any questions from the senator.
This legislation is widely supported among health professionals (70% of New York doctors) and people across the political, geographic, ethnic and religious spectrum (70% of Catholics support it). This legislation is held up in the Health Committee of the state Senate, of which Sen. Stec is a member, but he has been conspicuously mum about this topic. Sen. Stec’s constituents have a right to know where he stands on this important legislation. Does he support it or oppose it? Why?
We were disappointed, but not surprised, that Sen. Stec was a no-show for the meeting, which had been scheduled at his convenience. Why will he not meet with his constituents to discuss this widely supported legislation? What is he afraid of?
Jay Federman, MD
Phyllis Magnus, Social Worker
Peggy Wiltberger, RN
Michael Sinclair, MD
Mary Abendroth, RN
Phyllis Sinclair, RN
The writers are medical professionals from the Adirondacks region.
