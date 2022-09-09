Stec very familiar with St. Lawrence County

As a result of this year’s redistricting, St. Lawrence County will be divided into two new senatorial districts. Effective Jan. 1, part of Senator Patricia Ritchie’s 48th District will become District 45 and will encompass the towns of Brasher, Lawrence, Louisville, Massena, Norfolk and Waddington. The towns of Canton, Lisbon, Potsdam, Stockholm, Pierrepont, Parishville, Hopkinton, Colton, Clifton, Piercefield and Madrid also will become part of the Senate’s 45th District.
Republican state Sen. Daniel G. Stec, who represents St. Lawrence County residents in the southern part of the county formerly represented by retired Sen. Betty Little, will be on the ballot Nov. 8 for the newly formed Senate’s 45th District. So who is Dan Stec?
Dan was born and raised in Queensbury. He is an eight-year U.S. Navy veteran and has served as a Queensbury Town Council member, state assemblyman and senator.
As a chemical engineering graduate of Clarkson University, Dan is very familiar with this area of St. Lawrence County. He understands the economic challenge that the closure of the Ogdensburg Correctional Facility caused, the need for better broadband and cell service, the human and economic cost of a growing drug infestation and the need for cross-border commerce.
This summer, I had an opportunity to meet Sen. Stec while he was in Massena. I found him to be very personable, forthright and knowledgeable about issues important to the north country. He has my support.
The most basic and important act of citizenship is participation in the voting process. I would encourage voters to do their own research into each of the candidates expected to be on the Nov. 8 ballot. Weigh all information, make your decision and vote.
If you are not a registered voter, I encourage you to contact the St. Lawrence County Board of Elections at 315-379-2202 for information on how to register to vote.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.