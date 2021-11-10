Stefanik advocates for north country values

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik continues to fight for our district, freedom and family. I agree with Elise, what we saw on Nov. 2 couldn’t be spun by the media or the left wing pundits. What we saw was Americans fed up with the way things are going!
On the night of Nov. 2 throughout the north country and in Virginia, we saw voters come out and make their voices heard. Hardworking men and women voted to elect Republicans like Glenn Youngkin in the Old Dominion because they see what complete Democrat control in Washington is doing and how it is affecting our lives.
Even in Canton, Republicans took back two Town Council seats with John Taillon receiving the most votes in the race. This is outstanding considering Joe Biden won Canton by more than 20% of the vote! This is a direct result of the failures of the Democratic Party and President Biden’s inability to get his multiple crises under control.
Rep. Stefanik has been at the forefront of this battle. We have seen her work day in and day out, exposing the Democrats’ not only in Congress but in our own district. She has stood up for our law enforcement, advocated for reopening the Northern border and led the call for investigating former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s nursing home cover-up.
While our country is undoubtedly headed in the wrong direction under total Democrat control, I know there’s hope when I see Elise working diligently for the north country. We need fighters like Elise to continue to advocate for our values!
Donald Gruneisen
Potsdam
