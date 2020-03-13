Do you have a loved one in a nursing home on Medicaid? President Trump proposes cutting the state’s Medicaid program by $159 billion in the next 10 years. Medicaid funds more than 60 percent of nursing home residents, 83 percent of poor children and 48 percent of children with disabilities.
U.S. Elise Stefanik voted “Yes” on reducing numbers of Medicaid recipients through a block grant to our state. Will this hurt your parents or children? Are you paying attention? Electing Trump/Stefanik means slashing Medicaid for nursing home residents! Tedra Cobb will fight to protect our health care!
Are you one of 59 million Americans on Medicare? I am, and I’m lucky to have it! President Donald Trump and Ms. Stefanik are planning to take hundreds of billions of dollars from Medicare to pay for their tax cuts and their deficit. (Yes, Republicans are going to cut Medicare because of their intentional, $1 trillion deficit!) If you or a loved one receive a Social Security disability pension, you may soon lose it and your Medicare. Please don’t vote for a president or representative who will take away the livelihoods and health care of folks who are unable to work. President Ronald Reagan did, and thousands of disabled persons died! Vote for Tedra Cobb, who really cares about our health and well-being.
Are your loved ones among the 735,000 New Yorkers who need help putting food on their tables? In his 2021 budget, President Trump and his loyalists cut $220 billion from the food stamp program. Will this hurt your child, elderly parent or disabled neighbor? Also, the president’s budget takes food out of the mouths of 33,000 pregnant women, toddlers and babies by cutting the Women, Infants and Children program by 13 percent in the final year of this budget. Vote for Tedra Cobb who will fight hunger, not cause it.
Is Social Security your major source of income? It is for 57 percent of retirees! We retirees worked hard and paid into Medicare and Social Security funds throughout our employment. At the recent meeting in Davos, Switzerland, after pledging never to touch our Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, the president told his wealthy colleagues he plans to cut entitlements like Social Security. Remember that Ms. Stefanik is the president’s new star who will support these policies. Please vote for Tedra Cobb. She will help all of us, not harm us.
Janice L. Charles
Three Mile Bay
The writer is a retired chief executive officer of North Country Family Heath Center.
