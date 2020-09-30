There are many policy differences between the two presidential candidates: economics, foreign diplomacy and trade, the environment, the military, womens’ health and health care generally, the novel coronavirus, law enforcement, the role of science in decision-making and so much more.
Nevertheless, by incumbent President Donald Trump’s own choosing, this election is a referendum on American society: Trump is campaigning to maintain and expand male white supremacy. Trump has a history of racist and sexist words and deeds, which long predate his presidency, but the power of the office provides the opportunity to implement his vision of white superiority and white advantage in American society.
Whether denigrating Black and Latina women office-holders, or praising neo-Nazis and Confederates, or threatening to withhold funds for schools that teach the true history of slavery, or incarcerating Latinx children, the racism and sexism is blatant, pervasive and unceasing. Make no mistake — many of Trump’s MAGA hat-wearing followers are energized because they, too, want an America where white supremacy is maintained.
Make America Great Again has come to mean Make America White Again. The incumbent president’s ugly tweets, rambling statements and chaotic rallies now center on a racist core message, appealing to the worst impulses of white voters.
Locally, we have two candidates running to represent us in the U.S. House of Representatives. One, the incumbent U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, has become one of Donald Trump’s most vehement and aggressive supporters.
Is she a white supremacist at heart? I cannot know her true personal beliefs. But in her actions, it is clear she supports the bigoted words and deeds of the president and enthusiastically backs his policies.
Hate has no place in the 21st Congressional District. If for no other reason, this is why I am proud to vote for the Joe Biden/Kamala Harris ticket for the U.S. presidency and Tedra Cobb for U.S. Congress.
Tom Langen
Canton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.