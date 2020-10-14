Stefanik backs most disgraced US president

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik is distributing posters showing her with police union leaders, an obvious ploy to assure us that she is for law and order.
Fine and good! Aren’t we all? But let us not forget she is firmly in the back pocket of the most disgraced president we ever had, and I speak to you, having taught American history for almost 50 years.
For heaven’s sake, vote for a return of sanity to the headwaters. Vote for Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Tedra Cobb.
Art Johnson
Potsdam
