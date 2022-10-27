The 21st Congressional District election is very important for democracy and integrity of those who represent the people of our country. Former President Donald Trump led this country into a period of extensive division and hatred.
He did it by making some people believe his lies. He led a rebellion that violated the principles on which our country was founded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.