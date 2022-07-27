Stefanik bill to fund mental health services

I am writing in support of the Secure Every School and Protect our Nation’s Children Act, recently introduced by U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik.

Her bill, among other things, allocates a good amount of funding for mental health guidance counselors. One thing in particular that stuck out for me was allowing schools to apply for grants under the STOP School Violence Act to complete risk assessments and identify gaps in mental health services for students.

