Stefanik bill to fund mental health services

I am writing in support of the Secure Every School and Protect our Nation’s Children Act, recently introduced by U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik.
Her bill, among other things, allocates a good amount of funding for mental health guidance counselors. One thing in particular that stuck out for me was allowing schools to apply for grants under the STOP School Violence Act to complete risk assessments and identify gaps in mental health services for students.
In a time like this where the teen suicide rate is spiking and students are more stressed than ever before, this action taken by Rep. Stefanik could go on to save many lives. As a student who has benefited greatly from school-based mental health services — and who likely would not be here without them today — I thank Rep. Stefanik for taking action toward improving the mental health of our nation’s youths.
