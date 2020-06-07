Stefanik blindly backs Trump’s statements

On her official congressional social media, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik decries racism and calls for justice for George Floyd. But on her campaign page, she shamelessly supports President Donald Trump’s most dangerous and irrational choices.
On June 1, for example, Trump gave an authoritarian speech at the White House threatening to deploy military troops against U.S. protesters then walked to St. John’s church for a photo op. Trump arrived at the church at 7:10 p.m.; but at 7:08 p.m., Stefanik had already broadcast her unquestioning support for him, tweeting: “This is an incredibly important moment as the President @realDonaldTrump deliver remarks to the American people and walks to St. John’s Church.”
As usual, Stefanik could not wait to show Trump that she blindly applauds his irrational and dangerous statements and his authoritarian impulses. Ms. Stefanik, you are as dangerous as Trump is, and you share responsibility for the consequences of his actions. I will be voting for Tedra Cobb in November.
Jennifer Mitchell
Colton
