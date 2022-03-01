Stefanik calling Biden ‘unfit’ indefensible

Echoing her mentor, Elise Stefanik has again hit a new low. The notion of calling a duly elected president of your own country “unfit” in the midst of an international crisis is indefensible.
Her stance concerning Jan. 6 was proof enough that she should not be re-elected as a representative of the United States of America.
Shame on her, shame on us if we do not realize the danger she poses. She joins other Republicans like J.D. Vance, a Republican from Ohio running for office, and Nancy Mace, R-S.C., who have buckled under their Leader’s strange power to flip them with a word or a look.
We’ve read or heard of Hans Christian Anderson’s “The Emporer’s New Clothes.” But when I read it today, I realized the underlying message: When a leader surrounds himself with “yes” men (and women), it often leads to absurd and embarrassing results. It is far better to surround oneself with honest people, unafraid to ask questions or point out untruths when they see them.
Jacqueline Koch
Gouverneur
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.