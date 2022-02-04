Stefanik, Carpinelli do not ‘Back the Blue’

I just read the editorial titled “Stain of approval” in your Jan. 22 edition, and it rang an alarm bell.
Note that Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli is speaking at a podium that shows a sign reading “NY Republicans Back the Blue.”
This is so in line with U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik’s chant.
They do not!
They back Donald Trump and his anarchists.
On Jan. 6, 2020, four people in the mob died during the attack on the U.S. Capitol; five police officers eventually died, and more than 150 police were injured.
How do these two reTrumplicans claim to “Back the Blue”?
They don’t!
The frosting?
A few weeks ago, Stefanik was schmoozing with the Trump in Florida when she was skipping work in D.C.!
Wake up, America.
Ann White
Parishville
