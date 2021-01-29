Stefanik conspired to betray our country

“Donald Trump’s speech and behavior show that he has severe sociopathic traits … the paranoia of severe sociopathy creates a profound risk of war.”
— “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump,” 2017
Donald Trump is incapable of a focus external to himself. Little did we know that the war would be on U.S. soil in the U.S. Capitol. I sit feeling horror as I watch American citizens physically fight with Capitol and DC police, break windows, trespass in government buildings, rifle through desks, scale walls, plant pipe bombs and threaten American congress members.
How did we get here? Trump incited supporters by lying, manipulating and energizing violent people. Therefore, he institgated a riot.
Who helped to support these acts? By choosing to vote against the Electoral College count, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik of NY-21 colluded with these actions. She chose to ignore democracy and the will of the voting public, thereby voicing to support a coup.
Inspiring a sudden, violent and illegal seizure of power from a government is a treasonous act. Stefanik is part of the violent mob, a conspirator in betraying our country.
Stefanik is dangerous to our democracy. Call Stefanik’s office today and ask for her resignation.
Laura Holzer
Saranac
