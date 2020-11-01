Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Rain likely. High 49F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening changing to snow showers overnight. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%.