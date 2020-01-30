Stefanik creates educational opportunities

As a student and first-time voter in the 21st District of New York, I want a representative who will create a better environment for all types students to create a better future for themselves. That is why I support U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik because her track record proves she is committed to helping young voters excel in their education and career paths.
Elise has introduced multiple pieces of legislation to help students be more successful in their career paths. Elise introduced the Bipartisan Classroom to Careers Act that allows students to participate in federal work-study programs and has also introduced the Cyber Ready Workforce to Promote 21st Century Cybersecurity, which is a bipartisan, bicameral piece of legislation that establishes a grant program within the Department of Labor to support the creation of apprenticeships in cybersecurity.
Elise understands that education goes beyond just the classroom. Her efforts to create programs that allow students to gain valuable experience and knowledge prove that she knows that the key to improving the community starts with investing in the students. I am voting for Elise Stefanik in 2020 because she supports students like me and you.
Erika Dufel
Copenhagen
