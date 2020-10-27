Stefanik delivering results for 21st District

I write to join the more than 800 state and local officials in endorsing U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik for re-election.
As a proud Republican and someone who has dedicated myself to public service, I am proud to throw my support behind Elise. As a committed public servant, she continues to demonstrate that the people in her district come before politics. Elise has shown us that time and time again she can get the job done and deliver real results that truly make a difference to the north country.
Whether it’s securing federal funding for local municipalities, fighting for benefits to help farms during the novel coronavirus pandemic or enhancing and expanding the capabilities of Fort Drum with a new hangar, Rep. Stefanik has delivered for our district. Moving forward, it is more crucial than ever to have an advocate who will continue to be a champion for the people.
Not only does Elise continue to deliver on her promises, she is also the epitome of our north country values. Fighting for lower taxes, working to expand access to health care, standing up for our Second Amendment and standing behind our law enforcement are only a few examples of these values. Over the past six years, Elise has continued to deliver results for her district while championing our priorities and representing our values in Congress.
Her representation of our district is unwavering and unmatched, which is why I fully endorse Elise for re-election. Join me on Nov. 3 and vote for Elise Stefanik.
Logan M. Eddy
Black River
The writer is a councilman for the town of Rutland.
