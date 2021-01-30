It appears there is a new disease in the area, and like COVID-19 it seems to have mutated from another illness. Yes, it seems that TDS – Trump Derangement Syndrome – has morphed into Stefanik Derangement Syndrome. The two are similar in that they both infect communists, socialists, other left-wing liberals and even some Democrats.
These people sound like they hate America when they attack our elected Republicans over and over. They offer nothing positive, just hatred and meanness.
Good, patriotic, God-fearing Americans have nothing to worry about from this disease, though. Their common sense and rational behavior makes them immune from SDS. They know what a great job Elise Stefanik is doing for us.
As a retired veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, I know she has stood by us veterans and helped to get us benefits whenever she can. I proudly support her and wish these people who hate her would just be quiet.
Democrats now have total control over Washington. Let’s see what they can do. I just hope they don’t screw up the country too bad with their crazy ideas and radical policies.
Stephen Sedlock
Madrid
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.