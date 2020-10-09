Given the magnitude of this election and the supreme consequences of an unfavorable result, I decided to take the time to sit down and write a letter in support of the obvious choice for NY-21, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik.
I have been able to witness firsthand the charisma and professionalism that she has brought to the office and the determination to bring home real results for the north country. These results have brought home the biggest pay raises to our military men and women.
Her results also have brought aid and relief to our farmers during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Finally, she has been the leader in keeping our state government accountable, specifically Gov. Andrew Cuomo for his disastrous nursing home policies that put our loved ones at risk.
Elise has earned my vote in November, and she deserves yours too.
Joann Hulbert
Adams
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.