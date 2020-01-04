Stefanik deserves support for 2020 election

I am happy to support U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik because of her dedication when it comes to securing our border.
Elise has my vote because she believes in common sense reforms to fix our immigration system.
Elise wants to increase border security and promote legal immigration.
Rep. Stefanik voted for $5.7 billion worth of funds to secure the Southern border.
She has also voted against giving amnesty to illegal immigrants and voted to defund sanctuary cities.
Sanctuary cities are dangerous to the American citizens who live in them.
It is up to our elected officials to help the people.
In June, Elise voted to provide humanitarian aid to the Southern border while also addressing security concerns.
Recently, Elise signed a letter in opposition of New York state’s new Green Light Law.
The Green Light Law grants driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants.
This new law has already proven to have disastrous effects.
Since coming into full effect, federal immigration officials have not been able to access New York’s driver’s license database.
This is dangerous to New Yorkers and all Americans since it prevents us from fully vetting the people coming into our country.
Elise understands that we cannot have people pouring into our country unchecked and undocumented.
This poses a national security risk.
Rep. Stefanik is for common sense security measures and is for legal immigration.
She will have my vote in the future.
James Uhlinger III
Carthage
