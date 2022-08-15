Stefanik devoted to military, police, seniors

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik has proven she takes the initiative and stands up for her constituents.
She is strong willed, articulate and dedicated to the Republican Party.


I am happy to see the congresswoman support our law enforcement, military and seniors.
Elise introduced the Ernst Peltz Accrued Veterans Benefits Act, which aims to help veteran families in seeking accrued pension benefits for an unwell or passed veteran.
Elise has additionally recovered more than $5.4 million for veterans since 2015!
She is committed to supporting and honoring those who have sacrificed for the freedom and safety of our great nation.
For our seniors, Elise is devoted to preserving Medicare and Social Security.
She has successfully recovered $1.3 million from Medicare and more than $23.6 million in health care grants during her time in Congress.
Elise led the reauthorization of the Older Americans Act, legislation that advances facilities for aging Americans allowing them the option to remain in their communities with the support of their loved ones.
Elise has proven to be a productive, driven and ambitious representative who delivers real results for her constituents.
She is ranked in the top 25% most bipartisan members of Congress and is dedicated to furthering the well-being of all Americans.
Marnie Messitt
Wilton
