Stefanik distracts from Trump’s problems

Alarmed that President Donald Trump is threatening to undermine our confidence in the election during a pandemic by warning of voter fraud (with absolutely no evidence), post office shenanigans and encouraging (rather than fighting off) foreign interference, I would hope my representative would finally do her job to protect this democracy.
Unfortunately, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik just keeps cheering him on.
It’s bad enough that Russia is at it again (after she repeated Trump and Vladimir Putin’s false talking points that Ukraine interfered in 2016), now our own president raises doubts he’ll accept election results — and she seems OK with that.
Is there no last straw with Elise?
She spoke at the Republican National Convention knowing the president’s policies put children in cages while he lets his convicted criminal friends out of prison.
Knowing he won’t confront Putin about reports of Russian bounties on our troops. Knowing that generals who served with Trump now warn us the man is unfit.
She knows the Trump Foundation was shut down for “illegally misusing charitable funds for political purposes.”
That Trump University students claim they were duped and he was forced to pay them $25 million.
That birtherism is a racist hoax.
And that Trump cron Steve Bannon is now charged with defrauding Trump’s followers who wanted to build the wall. Yet she still wants us to buy what the president’s selling.
It’s been surreal to watch Elise Stefanik go all in with Trump, whose plan to fight the novel coronavirus still consists of conspiracy theories, blame shifting and nonsensical tweets.
As she attempts to distract us from the president’s failings by trying to get us angry at China for acting like China and at Hunter Biden because they need a villain, I’ll keep foolishly hoping she’ll honor her solemn oath to protect our right to vote her out.
Conor Kealy
Warrensburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.