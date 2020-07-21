Stefanik does not hold Trump accountable

How can President Donald Trump and U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik be good for our health when they travel to Tulsa, no masks and tickets removed from seats to ensure no social distancing? The president has criticized Gov. Andrew Cuomo for requesting medical supplies, more than the president thought necessary, and has tried to make the novel coronavirus a red/blue issue.
Ms. Stefanik picked up the baton, called for an investigation of Cuomo’s handling of nursing homes then criticized Cuomo for requesting people visiting from surging coronavirus states to quarantine for 14 days. Even the president’s task force is concerned about the widespread virus across dozens of states.
We are awaiting a Supreme Court decision regarding the status of the Affordable Care Act with no health plan in place by Trump or the Republican Party, having years to do so. While we are in a national health crisis, the president is pressing governors to open schools in August and threatening to withhold funds if schools do not open.
The president held two rallies around the Fourth of July calling peaceful protesters angry mobs, new left fascists, bad people. On this special holiday, we needed something the president isn’t capable of, uniting versus dividing.
This may be one of the most important votes we cast in November. Ms. Stefanik appears to be aiding and abetting the president’s discord. What are Ms. Stefanik’s plans for providing health care for all in her district, addressing systemic racism (Tedra Cobb joined protesters in Glens Falls), climate change (acid rain in the Adirondacks) and investigating the Russian bounty on our military (Fort Drum is in her district)? Stefanik needs to be held accountable even though she has demonstrated that the president doesn’t have to be held so for any of his actions.
Words aren’t enough. Don’t tell me — show me.
Sally Doxtater
Sackets Harbor
