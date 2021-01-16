I am appalled and in disbelief that Elise Stefanik can honestly state she does not believe that Donald Trump holds any responsibility for the assault on the U.S. Capitol.
I am further in disbelief that she proceeded to go through with voting against certifying the election of Joe Biden despite all that played out in Congress. She stated that she was doing it because, “Tens of millions of Americans are concerned that the 2020 election featured unconstitutional overreach by unelected officials and judges, ignoring state election laws” (NCPR, Jan. 7).
Well, what about the 81 million of us who believe we saw a fair and legal election. President-elect Joe Biden won the popular vote by 7 million; isn’t that enough of a statement?
Why do Republicans believe that the Democrats, Independents and people with no party preference couldn’t have turned out in the numbers they did in support of President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris? Just because they didn’t have super-spreaders every time that they rallied, we still believed in them. Maybe it is just that you feel our votes aren’t an important part of democracy.
My statement to Ms. Stefanik is: If you truly don’t believe that the constant conspiracy theories and false statements made over the last six weeks by Donald Trump as well as his fueling of the fire by telling them to follow him to the Capitol as being responsible, maybe you and your other Republican cronies who openly agreed with these theories and false statements were who fueled this blatant attempt to destroy our democracy and the blame should be placed on you. Donald Trump and you should be treated as the domestic terrorists you are along with the rest of the mob who tried to take down our Capitol.
Deborah Body
Star Lake
