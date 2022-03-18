Stefanik doesn’t deserve to be in Congress

I have long called for the Watertown Daily Times to rescind its support of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik and again urge the newspaper not to support her in the November election.
She has proven time and time again since Jan. 6, 2021, that all she cares about is her own political future. She has aligned herself with Donald Trump and the ultra-partisan extremists within her party, and has proven herself to be a traitor to the U. S. Constitution and to the citizens who value the principals of this country and this democracy.
She does not deserve to serve. To quote a recent contributor to Letters from the People: “Shame on her; shame on us if we do not realize the danger she poses.”
Thankfully, I no longer live within her congressional district. But I strongly urge those still living in NY-21 not to vote for Elise Stefanik in the November election.
You all deserve better representation in Congress. The state of New York deserves better representation from each member of its congressional delegation. And the United States deserves better office holders in Congress.
Donald F. Breen Jr.
Theresa
