Stefanik doesn’t hide when times get tough

I would like to give a shout-out to U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik. From day one of this pandemic, she has focused her team on getting the help and resources needed for the health of the north country.
Elise called out the World Health Organization and the Chinese Communist Party for the truth about the potential spread of the virus. She stood up to Gov. Andrew Cuomo and called him out for sending our resources downstate.
Rep. Stefanik was overwhelmingly elected for her standup support of the U.S. Constitution, human rights and unity. Our congresswoman is a true hero for the north country, and I am proud the she represents our values.
She is a standup congresswoman who does not run and hide when the going gets tough. She works tirelessly for us all. Elise has proven her strength and conviction.
We are lucky to have her represent the 21st Congressional District. God bless America, and God bless Elise Stefanik.
Wes Moody
Saranac Lake
