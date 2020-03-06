Stefanik doesn’t prioritize health care issues

I have just visited U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik’s office with several other people to discuss health care.
Despite having supplied the meeting agenda one month previous for review, the office was unable to provide much information on Rep. Stefanik’s positions. I had a follow-up with a legislative aid in Washington, and again Rep. Stefanik’s positions were not clear.
At what point do we conclude that whether it is Medicare, Medicare for All, the Children’s Health Insurance Program or the high cost of prescription drugs, Rep. Stefanik has little or no concern for the health care needs of the seniors, adults and children of the 21st Congressional District? We can no longer send a person to Washington who does not see health care as an important issue.
Jim Novotny
Gloversville
