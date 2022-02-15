Stefanik doesn’t speak to important issues

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik appears for some reason to be at war with the governors of New York (past and present). The question is why. Why our NY-21 representative has decided to attack a state official rather than propose ideas on her federal level that may help her NY-21 congressional district makes no sense to me.
However, Rep Stefanik’s endeavors never make much sense to me. I remind all that our representative does not speak to issues like Social Security, Medicare, heath care (working people, veterans and children), student debt, local environmental issues, federal Term limits, federal support for education etc.
You get the idea. Stefanik is a cows, fluff and subsides representative. Tying her political future to the coattails of a former president who lost his last election is politically important in NY-21. I get it.
We all need to instruct our distinguished representative to get on the job for the rest of us. I remind all that Rep. Stefanik represents all of us. Ignoring our concerns is not the action of a competent representative in Washington, D.C.; it is the action of a politically ambitious individual. Just for the record, I have seen Rep. Stefanik on Fox News and other cable news stations more than I have seen her in Fulton County.
Jim Novotny Sr.
Gloversville
