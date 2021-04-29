Stefanik earns top rankings as a lawmaker

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik has yet again crushed expectations!
Not only is Elise taking our governor to task and continuing her record of bipartisanship, she has now been recognized as a top lawmaker.
In fact, Elise was just named as one of the top lawmakers in Congress.
Let me be precise so people do not immediately strike down my statement with emotional rhetoric and name-calling.
According to the Center for Effective Lawmaking, Elise Stefanik last month was named the No. 1 most effective Republican lawmaker on commerce while also ranking as the 10th most effective Republican lawmaker overall.
Mind you, this is no easy feat.
Over her time in Congress, Elise has proven she can talk the talk and walk the walk.
On behalf of the north country, great work, Elise.
Keep it up!
The bottom line is that Elise Stefanik is a top policymaker, whether you like it or not.
Nothing can change the 188,000 people who voted for her and the work she has done and continues to do!
If only every representative in Congress had the skills and ability of Rep. Stefanik.
Donald Gruneisen
Potsdam
