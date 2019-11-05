Stefanik enables Trump to spread falsehoods

As anyone who attended one of the town hall meetings recently held by U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik knows, she consistently refused to answer if she believes our president should solicit election help from a foreign government. This is especially troubling given that, just last June, she openly criticized President Donald Trump’s statement that he would gladly accept help from a foreign government.
True to form, Trump recently asked China to investigate the Bidens as well! Does Rep. Stefanik still “strongly believe” that “if any candidate for public office receives information from a foreign entity, they need to immediately notify law enforcement”?
I also asked her why she hasn’t met with NCPR’s Brian Mann or any local news reporter for an in-depth discussion of the impeachment inquiry. Again, she refused to answer. Instead, she made vague suggestions, without a shred of evidence to back her up, that our Justice Department should investigate Joe Biden for intervening in Ukraine to protect his son, who was once on the board of a Ukrainian gas company. As every prominent fact-checking organization has consistently stated, this is nothing more than a widely discredited, right wing conspiracy theory, and it has absolutely no basis in fact.
Why does Elise Stefanik and almost every other Republican politician parrot such an absurd claim? Because they know that President Trump openly solicited election dirt on Joe Biden and in doing so, he violated federal election law and his oath of office. Since they fear Trump’s wrath for honestly criticizing his corrupt behavior, these politicians pivot to the tactic that Trump has espoused since his first day in office: “If you tell a great lie and repeat it often enough, the people will eventually come to believe it.”
However, the tide seems to be turning. Thanks to courageous journalists (like Jerry Moore and Brian Mann) who are calling out Stefanik — and her ilk — for their evasiveness and unaccountability; thanks to brave whistleblowers, ambassadors and others within the government who refuse to act illegally; and thanks to real political leaders, like Republican Mitt Romney, who openly condemned Trump’s unconstitutional behavior, the American people are slowly waking up to the weaponized falsehoods sent endlessly by this administration and its enablers, like Rep. Stefanik.
The president’s lies, uttered so often that nobody seemed to notice them, are now being regularly challenged. Polls are showing that Americans increasingly support the impeachment inquiry into Trump’s conduct. The truth is exposing the president and his entire White House.
Donald Trump is the modern day Wizard of Oz. But his curtain is opening, and the smoke, mirrors and all the other deceptions are becoming plain for all to see.
Randy LaLonde
Glenfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.