Stefanik endangering future of our republic

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik knows that the results of the 2020 presidential election are legitimate. Beyond the numerous unsuccessful court challenges and the testimony of Republican election officials, she has the words of former Attorney General Bill Barr that the Department of Justice has “not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected the outcome of the election.”
But she continues to mislead her constituents. She is unwilling to be caught in a direct lie, so she equivocates. She declines to communicate a responsible judgment. Rep. Stefanik has abdicated her responsibility to act in accordance with her own understanding.
In pursuit of her quest for personal power, she has continued to delude her constituents with misleading statements and to endanger the future of our republic by cynically suggesting malfeasance in the election process. Rep. Stefanik’s words and actions are a moral failure.
Mark Coleman
Potsdam
