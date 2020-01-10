Stefanik expands educational opportunities

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik is committed to investing in our children. Throughout her time in office, Elise has worked tirelessly to fight for the expansion of educational opportunities that benefit our children and their futures. As a parent, I am confident in giving Elise my vote in 2020 because I know she will do everything she can to support and protect our children.
Elise is continuously working to create a better future for the children in our district. She has led the charge with the Go to High School, Go to College Act to expand educational opportunities, which allows students taking college classes while in high school to access to the Pell Grant. Elise also introduced the Bipartisan Classroom to Careers Act, which allows students to participate in federal work-study programs. These programs allow students to grow into well-rounded adults who will be prepared for any career path they choose to follow.
But her work doesn’t stop at the classroom. Elise has sponsored legislation that creates a safe environment for school children such as the Miranda Vargas School Bus Driver Red Flag Act. This piece of legislation requires mandatory real-time background checks for school bus drivers and mandatory reporting within 24 hours if a bus driver receives any traffic offense more severe than a parking ticket. Because of Elise, I feel secure sending my child off to school every morning.
I want a representative who will work to create a better and safer environment for me and my children, and Elise is doing just that. Her record shows that she is committed to expanding educational opportunities for students and creating a safe environment that all parents can feel comfortable putting their kids in. I am a parent proudly supporting Elise Stefanik in 2020, and every other parent should too.
Will Gray
Brasher Falls
